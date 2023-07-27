Scientists resurrect ancient microbes in ice— but is it worth it?

Two separate studies, recently published in PLOS on July 27, shed light on soil nematodes that lay dormant in permafrost for tens of thousands of years.

One study successfully reanimates a nematode from Siberian permafrost that had been dormant for approximately 46,000 years, while the other discloses potential risks posed by these ancient microbes to microbial communities and human health should they escape.

These findings provide fascinating insights into the resilience and implications of ancient life forms.

Resurrecting 45,000-year-old nematodes

Time-traveling pathogens hidden in ancient ice and remote laboratories have long been a fascination in the realm of fiction.

However, with melting glaciers and permafrost, dormant microbes are getting the chance to reawaken, raising concerns about potential threats to both human health and the environment.