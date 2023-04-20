Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong

Access to clean drinking water depends on the process of desalinating seawater. This is done via the process of reverse osmosis.

Now a new study demonstrates that the diffusion mechanism, which is the underlying principle of reverse osmosis, is wrong. Researchers from Yale University reveal that it is pore flow that governs reverse osmosis instead.

The study published in Science Advances used solvent permeation experiments and non-equilibrium molecular dynamics simulations to prove their claim.

What is reverse osmosis?

Reverse osmosis is a process for water purification by removing impurities, minerals, and other contaminants through a semi-permeable membrane. The process involves applying pressure to force water molecules through a membrane that allows only pure water molecules to pass through while unwanted dissolved and suspended particles are removed.

The first observation of reverse osmosis came as early as 1748 by French physicist Jean-Antoine Nollet, but it wasn't used to produce fresh water until the 1950s. Additionally, the process is also used for wastewater treatment and the production of ultraclean water for electronics manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

The explanation of reverse osmosis has been attributed to solution diffusion. According to this theory, reverse osmosis separates impurities and contaminants from pure water through solution and diffusion driven by concentration gradients and membrane pore characteristics.