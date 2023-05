Scientists are rebuilding the natural products of microbes up to 100,000 years old.

Some of these novel chemical compounds are capable of killing or inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria.

Through modern biotechnological methods, a recent study has achieved a significant milestone for the development of new antibiotics.

Imagine bringing long-dead bacteria back to life and discovering a treasure trove of useful compounds hidden away in their genes. This is precisely what scientists have been doing in recent years as they delve into the fascinating world of ancient bacteria and their natural products.

It all started in the early 2000s when researchers began to extract DNA from fossils, leading to the discovery of ancient bacteria in permafrost. But that was just the beginning. In 2005, NASA scientists successfully revived 32,000-year-old bacteria encased in a frozen pond, proving that these organisms can survive for millennia.

Now, a team of researchers – led by the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology, the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, and Harvard University – has conducted a new study published in Science.