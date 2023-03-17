Revolutionary 3D-printed devices utilize advanced sensing technology

Even while improvements in 3D printing allow for the quick manufacture of rotational devices, it is still infamously difficult to include sensors in the designs. As a result of the complexity of the rotating components, sensors are often manually implanted after the gadget has been manufactured.

According to MIT's release, integrating sensors manually is a difficult operation. Wires may become entangled in the rotating components or hinder their rotation if embedded inside a device, yet attaching external sensors would enlarge a mechanism and possibly restrict its motion.

"Devices can now perceive their angular position"

Instead, a maker may now use the MIT researchers' new technique to 3D print sensors into a mechanism's moving elements. Devices can now perceive their angular position, rotational speed, and direction.

“A lot of the research that we do in our lab involves taking fabrication methods that factories or specialized institutions create and then making them accessible for people. 3D printing is a tool that a lot of people can afford to have in their homes," says Marwa AlAlawi, a mechanical engineering graduate student and lead author of the study.

"So how can we provide the average maker with the tools necessary to develop these types of interactive mechanisms? At the end of the day, this research all revolves around that goal," she added.