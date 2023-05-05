BacterAI: New AI system enables robots to conduct 10,000 scientific experiments a day

A group of scientists has created a system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that enables robots to conduct as many as 10,000 scientific experiments independently in a single day.

The AI system, named BacterAI, could significantly accelerate the pace of discovery in a range of fields such as medicine, agriculture, and environmental science. In a recent research study released in Nature Microbiology, the team successfully utilized BacterAI to map the metabolic processes of two microbes linked with oral health.

Discovering amino acid requirements for microbial growth

The University of Michigan research team, headed by Professor Paul Jensen, aimed to determine the amino acid requirements for the growth of beneficial mouth microbes.