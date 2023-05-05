BacterAI: New AI system enables robots to conduct 10,000 scientific experiments a day
Artificial intelligence-powered BacterAI accurately predicts the necessary amino acid combinations for growth 90% of the time.
| May 05, 2023 08:10 AM EST
Created: May 05, 2023 08:10 AM EST
A team of scientists has created an AI-powered system, BacterAI, that allows robots to conduct up to 10,000 scientific experiments independently in a single day.
Marcin Szczepanski/Lead Multimedia Storyteller, Michigan Engineering