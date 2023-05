Even with early warning systems in place, it can be challenging to prepare for the potential devastation of a tsunami.

Two researchers have created a new way to predict tsunamis utilizing advanced acoustic technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The current AI version, dubbed GREAT, relies on data from 200 past earthquakes – but there's much more data to come.

Tsunamis are incredibly destructive waves that can wipe out entire coastal communities and cause unimaginable loss of life. Unfortunately, predicting these natural disasters is no easy feat.

One reason is that tsunamis can be triggered by underwater earthquakes, and the quake's specific features determine the risk level. So, even with early warning systems in place, it can be challenging to prepare for the potential devastation of a tsunami.

Serving as a tragic reminder of tsunamis' destructive power, on March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0-9.1 megathrust undersea earthquake, the strongest in its recorded history, struck off the coast of Japan.

Tsunami flooding of the Sendai Airport, Japan, March 13, 2011. U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse

The quake triggered a massive tsunami that struck the eastern coast of Japan, causing widespread destruction and claiming the lives of over 18,000 people. The tsunami also caused a nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, further adding to the disaster.