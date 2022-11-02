Rhino horns have shrunk significantly over the last century

The scientists discovered this fact by comparing photographs of rhinos over time. They were able to deduce from images the evolution of the horns’ size.

“We were really excited that we could find evidence from photographs that rhino horns have become shorter over time,” said Oscar Wilson, formerly a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology, first author of the report. Wilson is now based at the University of Helsinki, Finland.

He added: “Rhinos evolved their horns for a reason - different species use them in different ways such as helping to grasp food or to defend against predators - so we think that having smaller horns will be detrimental to their survival.”

To ensure their work was accurate and truly reflected a horn size decrease, the researchers also measured other body parts on each rhino photograph, including body and head length.

The photographs themselves showed the interesting evolution of our relationship with the large mammals. Early pictures depicted a lot of hunting. There was even a photograph of American President Theodore Roosevelt, taken in 1911, standing triumphantly over a black rhino he had just killed.