Rice University engineers are breaking new ground in brain stimulation therapy by creating ultra-flexible and minimally invasive nanoelectrodes. As reported in Newswise, these innovative devices have the potential to revolutionize treatment for patients with impaired sensory or motor functions.

The recent research in Cell Reports shows how nanoelectrodes can establish lasting tissue-electrode interfaces with minimal scarring or deterioration in rodents. This is a significant leap over the capabilities of traditional intracortical electrodes.

"This research utilizes imaging, behavioral, and histological methods to show the enhanced effectiveness of stimulation achieved by these tissue-integrated electrodes," explained Lan Luan, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rice University and a corresponding author of the study.