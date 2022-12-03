Ridding Earth of carbon dioxide? Scientists plan to bury it at the bottom of the ocean

An international research team led by Michael Hochella of the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is seeking to enlist the help of some of our planet’s smallest inhabitants (plankton) to solve this long-standing conundrum, according to a press release by the institution published on Tuesday.

Using ocean plakton

Hochella and his colleagues are evaluating the possibility of using ocean plankton to store carbon dioxide at the bottom of our oceans. They would achieve this by feeding phytoplankton, microscopic plants that are a key part of the ocean ecosystem, to encourage growth and carbon dioxide uptake.

“The idea is to augment existing processes,” said Hochella, a Laboratory fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. “Humans have fertilized the land to grow crops for centuries. We can learn to fertilize the oceans responsibly.”

Michael Hocella. Pacific Northweat National Laboratory

Currently, nutrients from the land are driven to the oceans through rivers and blowing dust to fertilize plankton. The research team had the brilliant idea of taking this process one step further to help remove excess CO2 through the ocean.

Through careful and thorough study they found that adding specific combinations of carefully engineered materials could effectively fertilize the oceans, encouraging phytoplankton to act as a carbon sink. These oceanic organisms would suckup carbon in large quantities.

As they would die, they would then sink deep into the ocean, taking the excess carbon with them. The researchers argue that this proposed fertilization would simply speed up a natural process that already efficiently sequesters carbon in a form that could remove it from the atmosphere for thousands of years.