A rare celestial spectacle will grace the skies on October 14, when the moon will cover most of the sun in an annular solar eclipse. The event will be visible from parts of the western US and Central and South America, creating a stunning “ring of fire” around the moon.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the Earth and the sun, blocking some or all of the sun’s light. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is farthest from the Earth, making it appear smaller than the sun. As a result, the moon does not cover the sun completely, leaving a thin ring of sunlight around it.