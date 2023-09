The annular solar eclipse illustrates a view referred to as the “ring of fire” – a thin outer ring of the Sun. It occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its farthest point from our planet, according to NASA.

The space agency announced that the annular solar eclipse will traverse a 125-mile (200-kilometer) wide path on October 14. The ring is estimated to stretch from North, Central, and South America.

Visible across parts of the Americas

It will be visible in some areas in the countries – the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and others in the South and Central American regions. Millions of people will be able to witness the sight.