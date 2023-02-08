Astronomers discovered breakthrough ring system in our Solar System

Around a dwarf planet

The ring system is located around a dwarf planet named Quaoar, which is approximately half the size of Pluto and orbits the Sun beyond Neptune.

The astronomers spotted the ring system by using HiPERCAM - an extremely sensitive high-speed camera developed by scientists at the University of Sheffield, which is mounted on the world's largest optical telescope, the 10.4-meter diameter Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC) on La Palma.

The rings cannot be seen directly in an image, so the discovery had to be made by observing an occultation when the light from a background star was blocked by Quaoar as it orbits the Sun.

The event is hailed as a breakthrough because ring systems are relatively rare in the Solar System, and all currently known ring systems are able to survive because they orbit close to the parent body, so tidal forces prevent the ring material from accreting and forming moons. In 2018, NASA even reported that Saturn's rings seemed to be disappearing.

Seven planetary radii

However, the ring system around Quaoar lies at a distance of over seven planetary radii - twice as far out as what was previously thought to be the maximum radius according to the so-called "Roche limit," which is the outer limit of where ring systems were thought to be able to survive.