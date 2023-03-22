Potential risk to Earth from asteroid smash could be higher than thought

NASA's Near-Earth-Object tracking systems have been able to predict the passage of such asteroids by our planet from afar. However, we don't know how large and energetic this impact could be in the worst-case scenario.

Goddard Space Flight Center's chief scientist, James Garvin, and his team went on to find the answer to this troubling question.

The researchers looked at large impact craters that occurred within the last million years on Earth.

The actual size of impact craters is bigger than estimated

The team precisely measured the size of the recent impact craters. Worryingly, their analysis revealed that the crater sizes were larger than previously calculated. Simply put, the Earth and its environment would take a direct hit after being smashed by an asteroid. "It would be in the range of serious crap happening," Garvin told Science.

To carry out this analysis, the team used a database of high-resolution satellite imagery to closely identify large, weathered rings around four impact craters found on the Earth. They also created 3D maps of the four craters to get the exact size.