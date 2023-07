Dirty tracks and craters are all that remain of the ancient rivers and lakes on Mars, while rivers of liquid methane still flow on Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, today.

While scientists have observed evidence of rivers in other worlds in our solar system in the past, until now, they have struggled to study them in any great depth.

However, geologists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have recently developed a new technique that paves the way for scientists to measure the intensity of river flow on other planets, exoplanets and moons.

MIT says that the new method uses satellite observations to estimate the rate at which rivers move fluid and sediment downstream.