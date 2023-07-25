RoboMapper: A robot that identifies new perovskite materials with solar cell efficiency

Researchers from North Carolina State University have created a robot called RoboMapper, capable of performing material testing more efficiently while reducing cost and energy overhead.

The material identified using RoboMapper was also efficient at converting light into electricity in solar cell devices.

10 times faster than previous automated techniques

There are multiple steps like placing, aligning, and calibrating involved in testing materials samples using different instruments. It’s a time and electricity-consuming process. The robot helps in reducing these steps.

Previous efforts to automate this process have relied heavily on automating the process with one sample per chip moving through the entire data collection process, explained a press release. This improves speed, but each of the steps still has to be done with one sample at a time.