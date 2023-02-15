Robot deployed underneath 'Doomsday Glacier' delivers surprising views

Researchers concluded that although melting beneath the floating ice shelf has increased, it's currently at a rate lower than many computer models predict, according to two papers published in Nature (February 15).

The findings boost our understanding of one of the fastest-changing ice-ocean systems in Antarctica and, significantly, the glacier's role in future sea level rise.

How will Thwaites Glacier raise sea levels?

Thwaites Glacier has had one of the quickest rates of change of any glacier in Antarctica, with a 14-kilometer retreat in the grounding line (the point where it meets the seafloor) since the late 1990s.

Since a significant portion of its ice sheet is submerged, it is vulnerable to rapid, irreversible ice loss. Melt from this loss could cause the sea level to rise by more than 50 centimeters within centuries.

Dr. Peter Davis of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) made measurements of the ocean as part of the MELT project using a 600-meter-deep borehole drilled around two kilometers from the grounding line. His measurements were then compared with melt rate observations made at five additional sites below the ice shelf.

Over nine months, Davis found that the ocean surface along the grounding line warmed and salted. However, the ice base melted on an average of 2 to 5 meters - a rate slower than in previous models.