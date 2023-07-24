Robots aren’t credible preachers, get less respect and donations

Humans tend to place more credibility on fellow human preachers as compared to robot preachers, says a new study. No kidding.

In a unique field study, researchers also found that humans will show less religious commitment, like giving donations to a temple, while witnessing a robot preacher than witnessing a human preacher.

The research findings published recently by the American Psychological Association don’t exactly come as a surprise.

With the advent of new-age AI, we live in an entirely new world where we’re experimenting and predicting which jobs can be successfully automated and which need to remain human. The researchers noted: “Domains like religion, which rely on agents modeling their epistemic and moral commitment to belief systems and each other, may not be easily outsourced to robots.”