When exploring deeper toward the Earth’s core, different sounds can be heard, such as booms and crackles similar to pressing or stressing strings. These sounds hail from fissures, pores, and defects in rocks.

Recently, a team of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) geologists discovered that the rhythm and pace of these sounds can reveal something about the depth and strength of the surrounding rocks.

Geologists uncovered acoustic patterns in rocks through laboratory-based research. They conducted experiments using samples of marble and subjected them to different pressures, simulating conditions similar to those experienced in the Earth's crust.

Higher pitches as you go deeper

Matěj Peč, a geologist at MIT, stated, “If you were listening to the rocks, they would be singing at higher and higher pitches, the deeper you go.”