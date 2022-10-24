The types of rocks on planet Earth: What to know about the 3 major groups

Still, the fact that the rocks can alter in any number of ways is one aspect of the rock cycle that sets it apart from other cycles.

Here, we will highlight the three main rock types, how they are formed and their common engineering uses if any.

How many types of rocks are there on Earth?

There are three main types of rock involved in the rock cycle: igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic.

What are igneous rocks?

Magma, which is molten rock, is the source of igneous rocks Vintei/ Wikicommons

Magma, which is molten rock, is the source of igneous rocks (from the Latin, ignis, meaning 'fire'). When igneous rocks are formed deep underground, they are called intrusive, or plutonic, igneous rocks. If they are formed on top of Earth’s crust, they are called extrusive, or volcanic, igneous rocks.

They are typically challenging to break since they are primarily crystalline (consisting of interlocking crystals).

Lava is the term used to describe magma that rises to the Earth's crust and erupts from volcanoes at the surface (i.e., it is no longer underground). These molten materials eventually cool, harden, and may crystallize to form minerals. Igneous rocks are the solid byproducts of magma, lava, or volcanic activity.

Intrusive igneous rocks have a coarse texture and large mineral grains, formed over thousands or millions of years, cooling down slowly inside the Earth. In contrast, extrusive igneous rocks have very small grains and a relatively fine texture because the magma cools more quickly on the surface, giving crystals less time to form.

Importantly, igneous rocks are not only formed from mantle material. Any type of rock buried deep within the lithosphere can come in contact with magma, leading to the molten rock's composition changing into an igneous rock.

Types of igneous rocks

Basalt is a type of igneous rock Steve Hillebrand/ Pixnio

Basalt, an extrusive igneous rock, comprises tightly packed crystals (about 1mm in size). Vesicles — gas bubbles that were caught as the lava cooled — are frequently found in this igneous rock. Small chunks of basalt are typically used as rail track 'ballast' which serves as strength for heavy loads and drainage.