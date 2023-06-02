Rocket Lab's maiden Venus mission to search for extraterrestrial life postponed to 2025

Rocket Lab, a space start-up’s maiden ambitious mission to Venus has now been pushed to 2025. It was originally scheduled for May 2023.

A research paper on this mission highlighted, “The Rocket Lab mission to Venus is a small direct entry probe planned for baseline launch in May 2023 with accommodation for a single ~1 kg instrument. A backup launch window is available in January 2025.”

According to a company spokesperson who spoke to TechCrunch, its current focus is "delivering customer missions." Nevertheless, it is said to be still in the planning stages and will require additional technical development before it can be cleared for launch.