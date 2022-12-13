Rocky fireball challenges theories about origins of our solar system

The Oort cloud is a collection of icy objects sailing through space between our solar system and halfway to the nearest stars. Passing stars sometimes nudge these icy objects toward our Sun and astronomers have observed them as comets with long tails.

No human has actually looked at the objects that have come from the Oort Cloud directly but everything that has come that way has been made of ice. This has led us to theorize that Oort Cloud is made only of icy objects and nothing else.

Twist in the tale

The scientific theory was put into doubt last year when researchers at the University of Western Ontario captured images and videos of a fireball that was clearly rocky. The images were captured using state-of-the-art Global Fireball Observatory (GFO) cameras.

The meteor was rather a small weighing no more than 4.4 pounds (two kgs) and using the Global Meteor Network tools, the researchers found that the orbit it had followed was one seen with icy comets with long tails.

Tracing back its origins showed that the meteor undoubtedly came from the center of the Oort Cloud, even though all previous observations of rocky meteors had their origins much closer to our planet.

"In 70 years of regular fireball observations, this is one of the most peculiar ever recorded," said Hadrien Devillepoix, research associate at Curtin University, Australia, and the principal investigator of the GFO in the press release.