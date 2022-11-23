Roman emperor pulled from obscurity by authenticating 300-year-old coins

Until now, a Roman emperor named 'Sponsian,' was somewhat of a mystery

Roman mints produced coins with images of the reigning emperors during the majority of ancient Roman history. A specific collection of those coins were unearthed in Transylvania in 1713 with portraits labeled as "Sponsian."

However, no other historical records existed for a Roman emperor named Sponsian, making him somewhat of a mystery.

Based on the new study's fresh evidence, the researchers propose that Sponsian was indeed an army commander in the Roman Province of Dacia during a conflict in the 260s CE.

Modern spectroscopy and microscopy examined the Sponsian coin alongside two 'unquestionably' genuine Roman coins

Evidence of 'casting' suggests coins are authentic Paul N. Pearson et al.

The team led by Paul Pearson at the University of College London, UK, used various techniques to study the physical characteristics of four Transylvania coins- including the Sponsian coin- to assess their validity thoroughly.

They examined the four coins with two unquestionably genuine Roman gold coins for comparison using: visible light microscopy, ultraviolet imaging, scanning electron microscopy, and reflection mode Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy.

The team discovered deep micro-abrasion patterns, generally found on coins that have been in use for a long time.

The researchers' analysis of clay deposits on the coins revealed proof that they had been extensively circulated, buried for a long time, and then unearthed. Significantly, all of this additional information points to the coins' authenticity.

"Scientific analysis of these ultra-rare coins rescues the emperor Sponsian from obscurity," stated Paul N. Pearson in a press release.

"Our evidence suggests he ruled Roman Dacia, an isolated gold mining outpost, at a time when the empire was beset by civil wars and the borderlands were overrun by plundering invaders."