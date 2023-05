Superconductors are materials that can conduct electricity by offering zero resistance. Room temperature superconductors are one of the great curiosities in modern engineering and physics, and great strides have been made in this area of research. Once realized, room-temperature superconductors could have a wide range of applications, such as high-efficiency power grids, magnetically levitation vehicles, affordable and compact MRI scanners, and powerful quantum technologies.

A team of scientists from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, the Center for High-Pressure Science and Technology Advanced Research (HPSTAR), and Jilin University has made a significant breakthrough by successfully synthesizing a lanthanum-cerium polyhydride, potentially revolutionizing the field of superconducting research.