Room-temperature superconductivity claims disputed by a new study

Scientists have been studying superconductivity for many decades, hoping to find materials that show room-temperature superconductivity.

A recently published study claimed to observe room-temperature superconductivity in superconductivity in nitrogen-doped lutetium hydride. This generated a lot of buzz about the potential implications of the material in various technologies.

However, a new study by researchers from Nanjing University claims that the same material has no superconducting properties. They produced the same material but noted that there was no evidence suggesting superconductivity.

This brings into question the original research paper by scientists from the University of Rochester, who have had a similar incident before.