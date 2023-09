Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have now found the root cause of breakdown seen in rechargeable batteries, a press release said. The findings will aid in developing longer-lasting batteries by changing the properties of the liquid electrolyte.

With the increasing push toward renewable energy, the world also needs large-scale energy storage solutions that can help tide over the intermittency of renewables. Innovations in the energy storage sector are aplenty but are not ready to be implemented immediately when the world needs them.

Rechargeable batteries have served humanity for an extended time, and improvements in their lifespan and performance can go a long way in helping the world switch to renewables as it looks to achieve net zero emissions. Solving the SEI puzzle could be a crucial step in this direction.