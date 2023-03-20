Newly found 'Rosetta Stone' fossil site sheds light on early life forms

As the University of Edinburgh suggested, the chert-encased fossil environment, a hard rock made of silica, was first discovered in 1912 close to the settlement of Rhynie in Aberdeenshire. The Early Devonian period, or roughly 407 million years ago, is when the Rhynie chert, sometimes known as the Rhynie chert, originated. It is crucial to scientists' knowledge of life on Earth.

Researchers examined fossils from collections housed by National Museums Scotland and the Universities of Aberdeen and Oxford using the most recent non-destructive imaging techniques in conjunction with data analysis and machine learning.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh were able to delve deeper than was previously feasible, which they claim may provide new information about samples that could be more well-preserved.

FTIR spectroscopy technique was used

Researchers discovered remarkable molecular information preservation within the rock's cells, tissues, and animals using FTIR spectroscopy, which uses infrared light to capture high-resolution data.

The researchers found molecular fingerprints that reliably distinguish between fungi, bacteria, and other groupings since they already knew which creatures most of the fossils represented.

Using these fingerprints, some of the more intriguing Rhynie ecosystem's inhabitants, such as two examples of a mystery tubular "nematophyte," were identified. These peculiar, previously difficult-to-classify creatures, found in Devonian and later Silurian strata, exhibit algal and fungal traits. According to the latest research, lichens or fungi were not likely to exist.