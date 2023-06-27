Japan, Germany and France to send rover to Martian moon Phobos

A Japanese-led mission to Mars has just signed an agreement with German and French partners to build a rover to explore Phobos.

The rover will be transported on Japan's planned Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission and operate on Phobos' hostile, low-gravity surface.

Announced at this year's Paris Air Show, the rover will explore the moon and collect samples for return to Earth by the MMX mothership. This is not only interesting in and of itself but could provide priceless information on the origin of the Phobos.

The Rover will also collect samples

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) collaborated with the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) and the French space agency (Centre national d'études spatiales; CNES) to work together on the MMX mission. Additionally, the rover's development is almost complete, including all instruments and systems, with a target date of summer 2023. Interestingly, the rover has been given the name IDEFIX.