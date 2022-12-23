Russia might send rescue ship for ISS crew after Soyuz capsule leak

Sergei Krikalev, head of human spaceflight initiatives at Russia's Roscosmos, informed reporters that the damage was being evaluated during a press conference hosted by the US space agency.

The exact method of returning the spacecraft's crew to Earth is still in the air. Options include sending another Soyuz to fetch them or, perhaps less likely, sending them back in the leaky capsule without most of their coolant.

The ISS in orbit. NASA

If the former, a scheduled launch of another Soyuz capsule from Baikonur Cosmodrome in mid-March 2023 might be moved early and launched uncrewed if a thermal analysis determines how hot it will become inside the cabin determines that MS-22 is unsuited for crewed flight.

“The temperature [on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft] has stabilized and has not exceeded 30C lately. Today, we have no fears, primarily about the life of the crew on the ISS,” said Joel Montalbano, NASA's International Space Station program manager, who was also on the call, said.

“The temperature has stabilized after we brought air ducts there from the Russian segment and are maintaining the temperature regime by ventilators,” he added.

"They're looking at late February to send up the next Soyuz vehicle," added Montalbano.

In such a scenario, the crewless spacecraft would return empty and be replaced by the other Soyuz craft.

The cause of the leak is still a mystery

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev were transported to the ISS by MS-22 in September this year.

There are now seven people on board the space station, but if MS-22 is declared unsafe, the ISS would only have one "lifeboat" that can accommodate four people if it needs to be evacuated.