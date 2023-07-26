Russia offers joint research on its 2027 space station to BRICS members

Russia offers joint research on its 2027 space station to BRICS membersRoscosmos said that the new module would be the next step in developing piloted spacecraft.Sejal Sharma| Jul 26, 2023 09:35 AM ESTCreated: Jul 26, 2023 09:35 AM ESTscienceRepresentational imagedima_zel/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a proposal to BRICS, Russia has offered the countries to form a specialized module on the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), which is expected to be launched in 2027.The other countries of the organization - Brazil, India, China, and South Africa - along with Russia could conduct their scientific research, announced Yuriy Borisov, Director General of Russia’s space agency ‘Roscosmos,’ an equivalent of US’ NASA."I would like to propose that our partners in BRICS consider the opportunity to take part in this project and create a full-fledged module through joint efforts, which would enable BRICS countries, as part of the ROS project, to use the opportunity offered by [the ROS’] low near-Earth orbit to carry out their respective national space programs," Borisov said, as reported by TASS. See Also Related NASA calls out Roscosmos over alleged war propaganda on the ISS Russia has developed a new kind of 'sleeper' drone called the 'Joker' Sometime after Roscosmos officially announced its exit from the International Space Station in 2022, citing concerns about its aging modules, the space agency also announced that it would be launching its own space station, operated solely by Russia, sometime in the mid-2020s.A preliminary design of the space station has been created, and construction will be underway soon.ISS to be decommissioned by the time Russian space station is launchedThe ISS launched 24 years ago, was one of the last remaining channels of cooperation between Russia and the United States.Marking a new chapter for Russian space exploration, Borisov added that the Russian orbital station would be the next step in developing manned cosmonautics.In September, Borisov said the space station would orbit Earth around the poles, enabling it to look down on far more Russia's vast territory and gather new data on cosmic radiation, reported Reuters.Russia eyeing missions to Moon & MarsBack in June, the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, which is part of Roscosmos, had said that the crew on ROS would initially include two cosmonauts, who would be delivered to the space station and returned by crewed transport ships, for which they would be trained.According to TASS, the new station is also expected to develop critical technologies for future space flights, including those to the Moon and Mars.Borisov also said that Russia had initially offered African countries the opportunity to participate in the ROS project and is now open to cooperation with other nations.The ROS's science and power module will be launched in 2027, and another four modules will be dispatched to orbit in 2028-2030. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You China built 600,000 5G base stations in three months when it took US two years to build 100,000INNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technologyParadox explained: Why hibernating bears don't get blood clots uncoveredQuantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearIt turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleepThe Matrix or the Holodeck: What will the future of gaming look like?Low-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesMystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceHow insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearingDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October' Job Board