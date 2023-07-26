Russia offers joint research on its 2027 space station to BRICS members

In a proposal to BRICS, Russia has offered the countries to form a specialized module on the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), which is expected to be launched in 2027.

The other countries of the organization - Brazil, India, China, and South Africa - along with Russia could conduct their scientific research, announced Yuriy Borisov, Director General of Russia’s space agency ‘Roscosmos,’ an equivalent of US’ NASA.

"I would like to propose that our partners in BRICS consider the opportunity to take part in this project and create a full-fledged module through joint efforts, which would enable BRICS countries, as part of the ROS project, to use the opportunity offered by [the ROS’] low near-Earth orbit to carry out their respective national space programs," Borisov said, as reported by TASS.