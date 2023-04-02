Russian researchers engineer robot to explore Venus’ harsh conditions

In the past, these conditions have negatively affected any robots that landed on the celestial object resulting in their almost immediate destruction.

The new robot will not only be able to survive on Venus, it will also be able to travel on the planet for distances of up to 500 meters by jumping around.

Currently, only one dedicated spacecraft is studying Venus, and NASA's last robotic visitor mission to the planet, called the Magellan mission, ended all the way back in 1994.

However, recently both NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) announced in June of 2021 new missions to study the planet.

There is no word yet on whether the Russian robot will be part of these missions. The most complicated part of including the robot would likely be how to get it to reach the surface.