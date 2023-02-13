Another Russian spacecraft leaked all of its coolant into the void

A new leak on Russia's Progress 82 cargo spacecraft

Neither Roscosmos nor NASA knows the reason for the depressurization, though they have announced an investigation is ongoing and confirmed that Progress 82 lost all of its coolant.

"The reason for the loss of coolant in the Progress 82 spacecraft is being investigated. The hatches between the Progress 82 and the station are open, and temperatures and pressures aboard the station are all normal," NASA explained in a blog post. "The crew, which was informed of the cooling loop leak, is in no danger and continuing with normal space station operations."

The Progress 82 cargo craft docked with the ISS on October 28, 2022, and it was scheduled to fly back to Earth on February 17. Roscosmos has not announced whether that date has been postponed, though it's likely that Progress 82 will remain attached to the ISS for a little while longer while the agency wraps up its investigation.

Progress spacecraft are designed to burn up in Earth's atmosphere once they've finished their mission so the main goal of that investigation is likely to ascertain the reason for the leak to try to prevent it from happening again.

Russia is also dealing with a Soyuz leak problem

Coincidentally, the depressurization was detected on the same day that another Progress spacecraft, Progress 83, docked with the ISS without issue.

The Progress 82 leak, however, comes only a short time after a Russian Soyuz rocket suffered a similar incident. In December, Roscosmos announced it was aborting a planned spacewalk due to an "uncontrollable" leak on its MS-22 Soyuz spacecraft attached to the ISS.