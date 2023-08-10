Russia’s first moon mission since 1976 takes to the skies

Russia’s first moon mission since 1976 launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in east Russia at 7:10PM EDT on Thursday, marking a key milestone in the nation’s history.

This is according to a live broadcast hosted on YouTube by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

According to a report by Reuters, Roscosmos said that its spacecraft will now take five days to fly to the moon. However, once there, it will not touch down immediately, choosing instead to spend five to seven days in lunar orbit before attempting to land on one of three possible locations near the pole.

Looking for ice

Luna-25 is the country’s first lunar lander since 1976 and it traveled to the moon aboard a Soyuz 2.1a rocket. It was built by Russian researchers to perform a soft landing on the lunar south pole in the hopes of finding ice that can be converted into water, oxygen, and rocket propellant.