Ryugu asteroid sheds light into the origins of the solar system

The research was recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy. The work was funded by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, NASA, and the National Science Foundation’s Instrumentation and Facilities program.

Results show the asteroid was formed early on

Researchers used isotopic analysis to find out how carbonate minerals from the asteroid were crystallized through reactions with water. According to the team, this is believed to have originally accreted to the asteroid as ice in the still-forming solar system, then warmed into liquid. These carbonates are likely to have developed very early on, "within the first 1.8 million years of the solar system’s existence — and they preserve a record of the temperature and composition of the asteroid’s aqueous fluid as it existed at that time," said a news release.

"The Ryugu samples tell us that the asteroid and similar objects formed relatively rapidly in the outer solar system, beyond the condensation fronts of water and carbon dioxide ices, probably as small bodies,” said Kevin McKeegan, co-author of the study and a professor of Earth, planetary and space sciences at UCLA.

Ryugu likely to be a small asteroid

The age of carbonates found, estimated to be formed several million years earlier than previously thought, indicates that Ryugu probably broke from a small asteroid or object, "probably less than 12.5 miles (20 kilometers) in diameter."