German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.

At Interesting Engineering, we have previously reported how fuel could solve the problems of long-haul transport as the aviation sector looks to go electric. However, it is the storage and transportation of the fuel that presents a huge challenge in this endeavor.

How to store hydrogen fuel?

Hydrogen is a highly flammable gas and dealing with large quantities is quite cumbersome. As a fuel, it also needs to be transported to fueling stations that will be set up in the future. So, researchers have attempted to liquify it as we do with natural gas.

Conversion of hydrogen gas into its liquid state requires ultra-low temperatures of negative 423 Fahrenheit (-253oC), according to the U.S. Department of Energy's website. Additionally, it also requires the use of vessels that can handle high pressure, all of which add to the cost of using the fuel, making it more expensive and unviable for the market.

The other option is to store hydrogen in solid salts. The greatest advantage of this method is that the process is reversible meaning the salts can be reused again to store more hydrogen, making it a cyclic process. The disadvantage of the method, though, is that it uses precious metals as catalysts, and the process results in the production of carbon dioxide.

Baking soda ThamKC/iStock

German researchers solve the problem

Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis looked into the problem and developed an energy storage and release system using carbonate and bicarbonate salts, while also using metal manganese, which is more widely available.