While the notion of northern lights continues to remain a fascination for people, auroras linked to carbon dioxide are the first of their kind to be observed globally.

Northern lights in the night sky are usually made up of two primary gasses nitrogen and oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere, according to Royal Museums Greenwich.

With the observation of aurora associated with carbon dioxide, the traditional understanding of the science behind auroras has been altered.

By understanding the physical processes involved in auroras, the study aimed to better understand the interactions between energetic particles and the Earth’s atmosphere.

Analyzing dataset

Scientists acquired data from NASA's Aqua satellite that launched in 2002. The information analyzed spanned over 20 years providing a long-term dataset for future research and studies.