Satellites could power Turkey-Syria earthquake rescue efforts and aid

To quickly turn the eyes of satellites toward the affected areas, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) requested the activation of the international charter on “Space and Major Disasters” at 7:04 am local time. The United Nations did so for Syria at 11:29 am local time.

In the meantime, 11 space agencies got ready to operate the most appropriate optical and radar satellites. For France, these optical satellites, Spot, Pléaides, and Pléiades Neo (medium, high, and very high resolution), will provide the first images as they pass over the area.

Radar satellites will complement the visual information since they operate at night and through clouds; they can image landslides and even very small changes in altitude.

Every year, millions of people around the world are affected by disasters, whether natural (cyclones, tornados, typhoons, earthquakes, landslides, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, floods, forest fires, etc.) or man-made (oil pollution, industrial explosions, and more).

Unfortunately, the intensity and frequency of these disasters are increasing with climate change, creating more and more victims, damaged homes, and devastated landscapes.

Disaster charter 'activated': what is it?

The international charter on “Space and Major Disasters” defines a disaster as a large-scale, sudden, unique, and uncontrolled event, resulting in loss of life or damage to property and the environment, and requiring urgent action to acquire and provide data.

The charter was created by the National Space Research Centre and the European Space Agency in 1999, soon joined by the Canadian Space Agency. Today, 17 member space agencies have joined forces to provide free satellite imagery as quickly as possible over the disaster area.

Since 2000, the charter has been activated 797 times in more than 154 countries. It has since been complemented by similar initiatives from Europe (Copernicus Emergency) and Asia (Sentinel Asia).

Almost three-quarters of the activations of the charter are due to weather phenomena: storms, hurricanes, and especially floods, which alone account for half of the activations.