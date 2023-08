Jupiter's colossal Great Red Spot is the most famous storm in our solar system. Recent research, however, has cast light on the lesser-known "megastorms" forming on Jupiter’s neighboring gas giant: Saturn.

Astronomers from the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, discovered that Saturn creates megastroms every 20-30 years. Surprisingly, the influence of such storms is so great that the atmosphere retains chemical evidence for centuries.

“Understanding the mechanisms of the largest storms in the solar system puts the theory of hurricanes [on Earth] into a broader cosmic context, challenging our current knowledge and pushing the boundaries of terrestrial meteorology,” said lead author Cheng Li, and an assistant professor at the University of Michigan, in an official release.