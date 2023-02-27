We finally know why Saturn moon shoots silica into space

Now, a new study by a team at the University of California Los Angeles might provide the answer. Their research shows that tidal heating in Encealadus' rocky core creates currents that push the silica to the surface. Once there, it's likely released into space by deep-sea hydrothermal vents.

Uncovering the mysteries of an icy Saturn moon

Enceladus, one of 83 known moons of Saturn, is an ocean world that has a large volume of liquid water hidden beneath its icy surface. The new findings, which shed new light on the processes taking place beneath that icy surface, are based on data collected by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which orbited Saturn from 2004 to 2017.

The icy silica starts off on the sea floor deep beneath the surface of Enceladus. Tidal forces caused by Saturn create currents in the watery ocean, starting a cycle that ends up with icy silica spewing into space.

"Our research shows that these flows are strong enough to pick up materials from the seafloor and bring them to the ice shell that separates the ocean from the vacuum of space," Ashley Schoenfeld, a doctoral student at UCLA, explained in a press statement. "The tiger-stripe fractures that cut through the ice shell into this subsurface ocean can act as direct conduits for captured materials to be flung into space. Enceladus is giving us free samples of what's hidden deep below."