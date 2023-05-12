Saturn's rings are surprisingly young – here's how we know

A new study by the University of Colorado Boulder physicist Sascha Kempf provides strong evidence that Saturn's rings are surprisingly young.

To be precise, the planet's remarkable rings are only 400 million years old. That's a relative pinprick in time when compared with Saturn's age — the sixth planet from the Sun is estimated to be roughly 4.5 billion years old.

The new research may have also answered a great mystery that has stumped scientists for more than a hundred years, a press statement reveals.

A very brief history of Saturn's rings

The new study, published today, May 12, in the journal Science Advances, outlines how Kempf came to her conclusion by focusing on cosmic dust.