Saturn's rings are heat source for the planet's atmosphere, thanks to Hubble

The effect of icy ring particles

The critical evidence for this discovery is an excess of ultraviolet radiation seen as a spectral line of hot hydrogen in Saturn's atmosphere. This bump in radiation suggests that something is contaminating and heating the upper atmosphere from the outside. The most plausible explanation is that icy ring particles are raining down onto Saturn's atmosphere, causing this heating effect.

When NASA's Cassini probe plunged into Saturn's atmosphere in 2017, it measured the atmospheric constituents and confirmed that many particles were falling from the rings. Lotfi Ben-Jaffel, the study's lead author, explained that the slow disintegration of the rings was already known. Still, its influence on the atomic hydrogen of the planet was unexpected.

To reach this conclusion, Ben-Jaffel pulled together archival ultraviolet-light (UV) observations from four space missions that studied Saturn, including the two NASA Voyager probes from the 1980s, Cassini, Hubble, and the International Ultraviolet Explorer.

By calibrating and comparing the data from all these missions, he found that the steady "ice rain" from Saturn's rings was the best explanation for the heating effect observed in the planet's atmosphere.