A new study by researchers at Adelphi University found that many more species of sauropods, more commonly called long-necked dinosaurs, independently evolved into gigantic creatures instead of becoming progressively larger over time. The study, “The Evolution of Maximum Body Size in Sauropod Dinosaurs,” was published in the May 8 Edition of Current Biology.

The sauropods were, without rival, the largest land-based creatures to ever walk on Earth. Many, like the iconic Brachiosaurus or Argentinasaurus, dwarfed anything that came before them or has come since. While it has been suggested that specific lineages appear to have gotten their enormous size independently, this new study seems to indicate that this was the rule rather than the exception.