The scary sound of Earth’s magnetic field recorded by researchers - here's how it sounds

Here's how it sounds:

How did they manage it?

The sophisticated and dynamic bubble of the Earth's magnetic field shields us from solar wind-borne charged particles and cosmic radiation. Some of the energy from these particle collisions is converted into the characteristic green-blue light of the aurora borealis, which may occasionally be observed from high northern latitudes when these particles strike atoms and molecules in the upper atmosphere, primarily oxygen and nitrogen.

While the Sun's charged particles colliding with Earth's magnetic field can be seen in the aurora borealis, it can be difficult to actually hear the Earth's magnetic field or its interaction with solar winds.

The ocean of superheated, spinning liquid iron that makes up our outer core, located around 3000 km beneath our feet, is primarily responsible for producing our magnetic field.

“We gained access to a very interesting sound system consisting of over 30 loudspeakers dug into the ground at the Solbjerg Square in Copenhagen," he also added.

“We have set it up so that each speaker represents a different location on Earth and demonstrates how our magnetic field has fluctuated over the last 100 000 years. Throughout this week, visitors will be able to hear the amazing rumble of our magnetic field – so if you are in Copenhagen, come along and check out this unique opportunity."