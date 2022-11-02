Schrödinger’s cat: Simulations show black holes exhibit baffling quantum behavior

One example of this behavior is superposition, where subatomic particles can exist in multiple states at the same time. The scientists devised a mathematical framework that simulated a scenario in which a quantum particle sat just outside a massive black hole.

"For black holes," Foo said, "we wanted to see whether they could have wildly different masses at the same time, and it turns out they do. Imagine you’re both broad and tall, as well as short and skinny at the same time — it's a situation which is intuitively confusing since we’re anchored in the world of traditional physics. But this is reality for quantum black holes."

Slowly uncovering the great black hole mystery

American-Israeli theoretical physicist Jacob Bekenstein was the first to theorize that black holes may have quantum properties. Now, the University of Queensland scientists say their new findings confirm some of Bekenstein's predictions.

"Our modeling showed that these superposed masses were, in fact, in certain determined bands or ratios — as predicted by Bekenstein," study co-author Magdalena Zych explained. "We didn't assume any such pattern going in, so the fact we found this evidence was quite surprising."

Though recent advances, such as the Event Horizon Telescope images of two black holes, add to our knowledge of black holes, we're far from understanding the inner workings of black holes. The new study lends weight to sci-fi depictions of the cosmic giants as colossal gateways that warp space and time in completely unexpected ways.