A modern take on Schrödinger's cat featuring an oscillating crystal

Imagine a cat, a flask of poison, and a radioactive source kept in a closed box. If a Geiger counter detects the radioactive source to have decayed, the flask shatters, killing the cat.

This was an experiment devised by Erwin Schrödinger in 1935 in a discussion about the Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics with Albert Einstein. And yes, it’s just a thought experiment: no cat’s getting poisoned.

Since an outside observer could not know if the radioactive source had decayed, they couldn’t know if the cat was alive or dead.

The Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics states that until a system is measured, it exists in a superposition of all possible states.

This prompted Schrödinger to question whether the cat was simultaneously dead and alive.

Despite these contradictions, the Copenhagen interpretation continues to be the most widely accepted interpretation of quantum mechanics.

Also continuing are questions in line with Schrödinger’s. Are particles in quantum states in a quantum superposition until they are measured?

A team of researchers led by Yiwen Chu, professor at the Laboratory for Solid State Physics at ETH Zürich, has now created a bigger, heavier cat— a crystal put into a superposition of two oscillation states. Their observations, published in Science, the scientific journal, shed light on why these quantum superpositions aren’t visible in the everyday world.