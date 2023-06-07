The science of masturbation: New study traces origins of self-pleasuring in primates

A new study found that primates masturbated to safeguard themselves against Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and to better their chances of successful impregnation.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) were tracing the origins of masturbation in primates when they found self-pleasuring to be an ancient trait among the order and serves an evolutionary purpose.

Primates include lemurs, lorises, tarsiers, monkeys, apes, and humans. Autosexual behavior, or masturbation, is a common practice across the animal kingdom but appears to be significantly prevalent in primates. Its evolutionary history remains elusive, given that there is little research done to support the behavior.

The study notes that genital stimulation, on a superficial level, doesn’t exactly serve a higher purpose in evolutionary theory. It doesn’t increase the survival rate in primates and takes up additional time, energy, and attention. As a consequence, masturbation became taboo. Historically, it’s been associated with people who need a sexual outlet necessitated by a high libido.