Space is crowded. Particularly the region between Earth and the Moon. That part is full of space debris.

To protect new craft from being hit by such space waste, Purdue University engineer Carolin Frueh is exploring how to spot and keep track of all human-made objects and predict the impact of their potential damage in this Earth-Moon neighborhood, called the Cislunar region.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

“There will never actually be a final answer to a space traffic management problem because as the commercial sector grows and the capabilities and types of vehicles that you have change, the problem will evolve, too,” Frueh, a Purdue associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics, said.