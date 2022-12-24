Holiday hunt: Australian scientist seeks out missing Christmas beetles

Looking for a reason behind the decline

Now, Latty wants to figure out exactly what has been happening.

"There are lots of people who seem to remember that these beetles used to be in massive numbers, you know - 10, 20 years ago. But that doesn't seem to be happening anymore," Latty told the BBC.

The initiative asks Australians to upload pictures of any Christmas beetles they see this holiday season to an app. The hope is that through these efforts Latty can estimate how many are still around and what is causing their decline.

"Without numbers, we can't even begin to address the conservation issues here," Latty said.

"Often we don't have the resources to do the kinds of large scale surveys... so this allows us to get lots of people out there collecting data from hopefully everywhere in the country."

The Christmas beetle is a completely harmless animal. DMV Photography

Latty encouraged Australians everywhere not to ignore her project and to share as much data as they can.

"This is sort of everyone's opportunity to contribute to protecting biodiversity. We don't really often have opportunities to be involved in these sorts of large-scale conservation projects," she said.

"If it's going to take you a minute to upload that picture but potentially have a huge conservation benefit, why wouldn't you do it?"

The effort is especially important as it may highlight the disappearance of other species as well.

"It really worries me that there are many other species that may be undergoing similar declines, but they're not as big and people haven't noticed," Latty added.