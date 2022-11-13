Scientist warns longer trips to Mars could have worse effects on astronauts' microbiomes

"Because they're going to be away for a long time, will that dysbiosis become a significant problem," he said, "or lead to them having health impacts that impair their ability to function?"

The mitochondria

However, since only about 600 people have ever been to space, this research is hard to conduct. A study conducted in 2020 had found that one biological organelle may lie behind all of these bodily changes in space — the mitochondria.

Over 200 scientists came together to look into the matter and published 29 papers on the subject in the journal Cell.

The main question they focused their efforts on was: "Is there a master switch that could be changing your entire body in space?"

They discovered changes in mitochondrial activity ended up being the common thread.

"As we kept analyzing, certain biological patterns kept popping up," Afshin Beheshti, the co-author of the study and researcher and bioinformatician at NASA for the GeneLab Project, said at the time.

The human gut microbiome is very complex Elena Nechaeva/iStock

"The mitochondria was surprising because that wasn't really on my radar, but it connects a lot of these things together."

Meanwhile, in January of 2022, Rachael Dempsey, Communications Officer at Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) said during a conference at CES 2022 that there are few conventional hazards that still need to be explored when it comes to human space flight.

Isolation, lack of gravity, cosmic radiation, and challenges of performing and executing medical care at great distances from the Earth are on the list.