The term 'Tatooine' is pretty popular in science fiction series such as Star Wars. It refers to a planet that is circling two stars at the same time.

Now, in a huge breakthrough, scientists have discovered a new exoplanet in an already known Tatooine system or circumbinary system.

BEBOP-1c is the newly discovered exoplanet, while the first one in this system is TOI-1338b. According to scientists at the University of Birmingham, this is just the second known “Tatooine-like multi-planetary system.”

“Only 12 circumbinary systems are known so far, and this is only the second that hosts more than one planet,” said David Martin, an astronomer and Sagan Fellow at the Ohio State University, in an official release.