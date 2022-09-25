Scientists break down silk to invent extremely efficient non-stick material

“What makes silk such a unique material is that not only can it take on a wide range of forms and shapes, but one can easily change its properties by chemically modifying the silk fibroin,” said Krishna Kumar, Robinson Professor of Chemistry at Tufts.

“If we want to make orthopedic screws that are absorbed by the body at different rates using silk fibroin, we modify the chemistry,” he said. “If we want to create a blood sensor that detects oxygen, or glucose, or other blood components, we modify the chemistry. In this study, we modified silk fibroin to repel water, and we can do it in a way that can ‘tune’ the material to be more or less water repellant.”

Using perfluorocarbons

The researchers managed to achieve this high level of non-stickiness by covering the surface of the silk fibroin with short chemical chains containing carbon and fluorine, called perfluorocarbons. These chains do not react with other chemicals, nor do they interact with proteins and other biological chemicals in the body.

The scientists then measured the non-stick property by observing how water beads up on the surface of the new material. They found that on non-stick silk molded into bars using the highest level of perfluorocarbons, the water was rejected and proceeded to simply roll up into drops.